Work Begins at Philly Shipyard on Next Two Matson Containerships



Matson and Hanwha Philly Shipyard marked construction milestones for the second and third new Aloha Class containerships being built at the yard. Along with the first ship, which started assembly in 2025, the three ships, which will be similar in size and speed to the two earlier vessels, will be among the largest containerships ever built in the United States.

In a dual ceremony on May 5, the first grand block for the second ship, to be named Malama, was placed in the dry dock for assembly. The yard also started steel cutting for the third ship, which will be named Makena. Matson reports it is investing approximately $1 billion in these three ships, which will replace vessels currently deployed on its Hawaii and China-Long Beach Express routes.

The ships, when completed, will measure 854 feet (260 meters) and have a capacity of 3,220 TEU with 408 reefer slots. Part of the hallmark of the Matson ships is their speed. The company reports the main engine will have 51,000 horsepower (38,000 kW), giving each ship a maximum speed of 23.5 knots.

The first ships, Daniel K. Inouye completed in 2018, and Kaimana Hila, completed in 2019, underwent significant modifications after five years of service to convert them to LNG-fueled operations. The new ships are being built with dual-fuel engines and will be ready to start LNG operations immediately. The hull design of the class was developed for fuel efficiency, and the ships have double hull tanks for safety, as well as freshwater ballast systems.

The order for the three containerships was placed in 2022 as part of the company’s fleet renewal program and to contribute to its efforts to reduce fleet emissions. Matson has called the Aloha Class ships among the fastest and most efficient vessels in its fleet.

Work on the first of the ships, which is named Makua, started with its steel cutting in September 2024. Assembly began with the placement of the grand block on August 4, 2025.

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Matson expects to receive the first new vessel in the first quarter of 2027 from Hanwha Philly Shipyard. The subsequent deliveries are scheduled for the third quarter of 2027 and the second quarter of 2028.

The companies highlight the work as an expansion of their long-standing relationship. The predecessor company, Aker Philly and Philly Shipyard, delivered the first two ships of the class in 2018 and 2019. Before that, it also built four Jones Act containerships for Matson between 2003 and 2006.

