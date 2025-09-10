Davie Unveils Plans for $1B "Icebreaker Factory" in Galveston

An American affiliate of Canadian shipbuilder Davie has released its first detailed plans for a proposed "American Icebreaker Factory" at the Gulf Copper yard in Galveston, Texas. The budget for construction is in the range of $1 billion, according to Davie, and the facility would be purpose-built for delivering on the Trump administration's icebreaker procurement priorities.

The renderings appear to show at least half a dozen new assembly bays, along with a new apron of reclaimed land along the waterfront. Four existing finger piers at the Gulf Copper facility appear to be removed in the rendering, replaced by two shiplifts.

Davie also owns Finland's Mantyluoto Shipyard and Helsinki Shipyard; the latter is a leader in medium icebreaker construction, and built a substantial share of Russia's non-nuclear icebreaking fleet. Under Davie's ownership, Helsinki is providing its expertise in design and construction for Canada's heavy icebreaker acquisition programs, as well as Davie's pitch for the U.S. Coast Guard.

Thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the Coast Guard has an unprecedented budget for shipbuilding, including $3.5 billion for medium icebreakers. The caveat is that the service needs to spend it fast: the Coast Guard has been soliciting information from U.S. and foreign shipyards for an "Arctic Security Cutter" that could deliver within three years of an order signing, in time for the first vessel to enter service during President Donald Trump's current term. Since no American yard has delivered a full size icebreaker in a generation, and the only icebreaker program under contract is years behind schedule, all of the options reportedly under consideration involve foreign construction - or at minimum, foreign partnership.

"Recapitalization of the nation’s icebreaker fleet and closing the shipbuilding gap with China are now clear national priorities," Kai Skvarla, CEO of Davie Defense.

Davie Defense has plans to refit the leased Gulf Copper yard in Galveston, and (if it secures a Coast Guard contract) could support as many as 2,000 people at the site and more than 7,000 statewide. If that occurs, the economic impact across Texas is estimated at $9 billion.