Cruise Passenger Jumps Overboard to Avoid Debts and Cash Duties

According to officials in San Juan, Puerto Rico, a passenger from the cruise ship Rhapsody of the Seas jumped over the side during disembarkation - not because he wanted to end his life, but because he wanted to escape his gambling debts.

Jey Gonzalez-Diaz (aka Jeremy Diaz) was caught by Customs and Border Protection officers near the Port of San Juan, where Rhapsody of the Seas was unloading passengers. He has been charged with trying to avoid reporting currency while entering the U.S., by intentionally jumping over the side.

The suspect was rescued by jet-skiiers and brought to safety,then arrested. The officers who searched him found nearly $15,000 in cash on his person, along with five different ID documents - one apparently belonging to his brother - and two mobile phones. He allegedly told officers at the scene that he was trying to get past customs so that he wouldn't have to declare the cash and pay duties on it.

Royal Caribbean, operator of Rhapsody of the Seas, reportedly told CBP that Gonzalez-Diaz owed nearly $17,000 for his onboard activities, almost all of it for casino expenditures. The cruise line declined to comment further.

Gonzalez-Diaz has been released on bail. If convicted, he could face a fine of up to $250,000 and five years in prison.

Top image: Rhapsody of the Seas (BVI4092 / CC BY 2.0)