Cruise Executives Optimistic as Occupancy and Satisfaction Rise

Cruie industry exectuives are forecasting a return to pre-pandemic levels (PortMiami file photo)

Cruise industry executives sounded an optimistic tone on the recovery of the business expressing satisfaction with the industry response to the COVID-19 crisis and the progress being made on the restart. Speaking at the opening session of the Seatrade Cruise Global conference, they pointed to a quicker than anticipated recovery in segments of the industry and believe with mind shifts about acceptable risks more travelers are returning while regulators have grown more comfortable with the ability to manage the operations despite the pandemic.

“We know where we are headed,” said Arnold Donald President and Chief Executive Officer of Carnival Corporation discussing the progress over the past 19 months and the outlook for both his brands and the cruise industry. He pointed to the company’s progress bring approximately 68 percent of its capacity back into operation. Donald said that the company was experiencing 35 percent capacity in the U.S. but stronger occupancies in Europe where the market resumed sooner.

“We are seeing more ships and more people, week by week,” said Richard Fain Chairman and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group. He also said as a company they were seeing first-time cruisers among their passengers but admitted, as before the pandemic, the industry needs to continue to chip away at attracting more vacationers to the cruise market. Fain said they had anticipated in their planning that the strongest market when they resumed sailing, would be the pent-up demand from repeaters and loyal cruise passengers, but they have also seen first-time cruisers coming to the ships.

Much of the industry’s success at the restart they credit to the ability to control the environment aboard the ships and the wide efforts at creating and maintaining the environment to manage against the coronavirus aboard the ships. A key part of the resumption they believe is getting the word out both to travelers as well as ports and regulators about the industry’s protocols and effort to control the environment aboard the cruise ships.

Pierfrancesco Vago, Executive Chairman of MSC Cruises, pointed out the efforts extended far beyond the national regulators. He said the cruise lines had to work across complex national regulations and consult with multiple authorities from the ports to the local health agencies.

“It was a trying but inspiring time,” said Donald. He pointed to the collaboration and coordination of the industry, first as it moved to repatriate its crews and then worked with global regulators. He believes that travelers and the authorities have become more comfortable and understanding of the efforts, noting “People have moved from the zero-risk mindset.”

Travelers have been very excited to return to cruises all the executives agreed and the crew is very excited to be back to work. “The crew’s excitement is infectious,” said Fain saying that passenger satisfaction numbers are coming in very high since the ships resumed sailing. Through word of mouth, these passengers are helping the industry rebuild.

The executives also welcomed new entrants into the market saying that it was healthy for the market and drew attention to the overall industry. They expect that Virgin, like Disney before it, will leverage its strong brand to attract new people to cruising and help the overall industry’s future development. They continue to view land-based vacations as the greatest competition to the cruise industry.

The executives believe the industry is building back strongly and will continue its recovery while responding to shifts in the virus and individual countries’ efforts. They continue to highlight the variety of experiences offered on cruises as a key attraction. “The shipyards are building exciting pieces of hardware,” said Vago crediting new ships with helping to attract more people to cruising. Vago reported that MSC Cruises had been achieving 65 percent occupancy during the summer in Europe but “it shot up to 85 percent capacity in the third quarter in Europe.”

“We expect to be back to 2019 levels and 100 occupancy in our core markets by year’s end,” forecast Fain. He said the momentum was building with a goal of having everything in place by the “wave period,” (the beginning of the year which is traditionally the biggest booking period for the industry).

“Cruising has resumed in more than 30 countries,” said Kelly Craighead, President and CEO of the industry trade group Cruise Lines International Association. CLIA highlighted that the resumption has grown quickly with the reopening of the U.S. markets in the summer of 2021. Members went from 16 percent of their vessels operating in June to more than 50 percent currently with a projection that 80 percent of the members’ ships will be operating by the beginning of 2022. The industry is also well underway on recalling and rebuilding its global workforce of 1.2 million people.