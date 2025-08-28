Crowley Replaces Fire-Damaged Tanker to Support US Tanker Security Program



Nearly six months after the tragic incident in which one of the tankers Crowley manages for the US’s Tanker Security Program was damaged after it was hit by a containership, the shipping manager reports it has received US permission for a replacement. The program administered by the Maritime Administration (MARAD) is critical as it transports fuel supplies for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Crowley Stena Marine Solutions, the joint venture between Crowley and Stena Bulk, reports that MARAD recently approved operating the MR tanker CS Anthem under the Tanker Security Program. The companies note that the vessel will advance the nation’s strategic sealift capabilities.

"The addition of the CS Anthem demonstrates our commitment to strengthening U.S. maritime security and providing reliable, U.S.-crewed tanker capacity in support of national defense," said Tucker Gilliam, vice president of fleet operations for Crowley Shipping. "Together with Stena Bulk, we are proud to continue advancing solutions that serve both commercial and government energy transportation needs."

The new vessel is largely a swap with the same characteristics as the damaged ship. Built in 2017, CS Anthem had been operating for India’s Scorpio. It is 49,990 dwt compared with 49,729 dwt for the Stena Immaculate, which was also built in 2017, and which it replaces. The databases show CS Antheim was recently transferred to the U.S. flag from the Marshall Islands and now has a homeport of Jacksonville, Florida.

Crowley is responsible for crewing and managing the tanker under a bareboat charter through the joint venture. The company also manages the tankers Stena Imperative and Stena Impeccable in the Tanker Security Program.

Stena Immaculate was anchored off the east coast of England after transporting a cargo of jet fuel. It was waiting for its berth when the containership Solong hit the tanker at anchor. The resulting fire engulfed both vessels, but Crowley’s crew acted heroically, starting fire suppression systems before they were safely evacuated.

The tanker survived with portions of its cargo intact. They arranged for another tanker to receive the fuel, and the damaged vessel was towed to Great Yarmouth in the UK, where it appears to still be berthed. The Solong recently arrived at a recycling yard in Belgium, while the master of the vessel is facing trial for the incident that killed one of the crewmembers aboard the containership.

