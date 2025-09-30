Video: Crew Rescued as Dutch Cargo Ship Remains Adrift off Yemen

An international effort successfully evacuated the 19 crewmembers from the Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht, which remains adrift in the Gulf of Aden. The most seriously wounded crewmember was airlifted directly to Djibouti, and a second crewmember was being treated while the 18 crewmembers were transferred to Djibouti.

The EU mission EUNAVFOR Aspides coordinated the rescue of the crew after the vessel was struck by a suspected missile launched by the Houthis in Yemen. It was sailing approximately 123 miles southeast of Aden at the time.

Ten crewmembers were embarked aboard the Greek frigate HS Spetsai, while an additional eight were taken on board a French frigate. Aspides reports the crew is made up of individuals from Russia, Ukraine, the Philippines, and Sri Lanka.

French and Greek warships evacuated the crew (Armée Française - Opérations Militaires)

Third Update on MV MINERVAGRACHT (September 30th, 2025)



Video documenting the Search and Rescue (SAR) operation, which EUNAVFOR ASPIDES successfully concluded.@eu_eeas @ItalianNavy @MarineNationale @NavyGR pic.twitter.com/lxNMr9BHcA — EUNAVFOR ASPIDES (@EUNAVFORASPIDES) September 30, 2025

The vessel’s owner, Spliethoff, reports Minervagracht has sustained “considerable damage” and is “experiencing a fire.” They said the vessel was sailing eastbound from Djibouti at the time of the incident and was not carrying cargo.

The Houthis, so far, have not made any statements about the attack and why they repeatedly targeted this vessel. Yesterday, the Maritime Information, Cooperation and Awareness Center reported the same vessel was targeted on September 23 when it was 120 nautical miles east of Aden. The report said the vessel has no links with Israel. The Houthis, however, released a statement late on September 30 saying the ship was targeted because of the owner's sending ships to Israel in violation of the Houthis' ban.

Spliethoff reports it is engaging with international authorities and specialists to safeguard and secure the vessel. Aspides has warned that the ship remains a hazard to navigation.

The Houthis’ attacks have mostly been directed at Israel in recent weeks, although the group continues to assert that it is maintaining a blockade on all shipping associated with Israel. They had not claimed attacks on merchant ships since the beginning of September, and before that, in early July, when they sank two bulkers in the Red Sea.

