U.S. Confirms Attack That Left Three Missing from Product Tanker off Oman



A Palau-flagged product tanker issued a distress call early on Wednesday morning, June 10, in a position approximately 20 nautical miles off Sohar, Oman. U.S. Central Command later issued a statement saying that for the second consecutive day, U.S. forces disabled another vessel that violated the ongoing blockade by attempting to transport oil from Iran.

Centcom said in its statement that a U.S. aircraft fired precision munitions into the tanker’s engine room after the crew repeatedly failed to comply with directions from American forces.

The reports vary, with the major security firms reporting two crewmembers were missing and one was injured. In an unconfirmed statement from a firm claiming to represent the tanker’s managers, they said three seafarers had lost their lives, while India’s Ministry of External Affairs is reporting that three Indian seafarers are missing and that 21 were rescued.

The first attack by U.S. forces likely to have killed civilian seafarers, is drawing wide condemnation. India’s Ministry issued a statement condemning the attack while calling it “deeply worrisome” and emphasizing that targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and that free and unimpeded navigation must be restored at the earliest. It writes that India, “reiterates our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region.“

International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez also issued a statement “expressing deep concern and strong condemnation of the attack.” He said, “All actions affecting international shipping must fully respect international law and the safety of life at sea. The protection of seafarers is a shared responsibility that must remain paramount.”

A U.S. aircraft struck the engine room of the Palau-flagged tanker M/T Settebello in the Gulf of Oman late Monday after its crew repeatedly refused to comply with American orders. It is the second tanker CENTCOM has disabled in two days for attempting to transport Iranian oil in… pic.twitter.com/3kTk0S6Cwh — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 10, 2026

The product tanker Settebello (47,198 dwt) radioed that a strike had severely damaged the engine room, causing massive fire and smoke onboard. The Oman Navy was assisting with the evacuation of the crew, while Indian authorities said they were monitoring the situation closely.

In the past, the Settebello has been linked to the Iranian oil trade. The purported representatives are asserting the vessel was drifting off the coast of Oman, waiting for further orders and not engaged in any cargo operations. Some reports, however, indicate the vessel was partially laden, while Centcom asserts the tanker was attempting to transport oil from Iran.



The latest strike comes as tensions are running high in the region after a series of attacks and retaliations. The U.S. on Monday struck another false-flag tanker, the Marivex, which it asserted had ignored multiple warnings. U.S. Central Command reported that eight non-compliant vessels had been disabled, while 134 ships that complied had been redirected, and 42 vessels supporting humanitarian aid had been allowed to pass since initiating the blockade on April 13.

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Donald Trump angrily said today that Iran would “have to pay” after having already ordered retaliatory strikes after a U.S. helicopter was shot down on Tuesday. Iran responded by launching missiles it said were targeting U.S. bases across the region. Trump also asserted the effectiveness of the U.S. naval blockade, calling it “the most successful blockade in the history of naval warfare.” Trump wrote that “nothing gets through unless we want it to. It is a steel wall! Iran is doing ZERO business.”

The IMO said it has verified 43 attacks on international shipping in and around the Strait of Hormuz since the start of the war. It set the confirmed toll at 11 seafarer fatalities. Dominguez said "This is simply unacceptable."