Copenhagen Malmö Port and DFDS to Setup Shore Power

Barbara Scheel Agersnap & Torben Carlsen

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-10 19:16:15

Copenhagen Malmö Port (CMP) and DFDS have agreed to establish a shore power facility in Nordhavn, Copenhagen, to be used by the ferries Crown Seaways and Pearl Seaways.

The DFDS vessels will be able to be connected to shore power from next year. DFDS’ daily ferry services involve the same ships operating a shuttle service, making shore power viable.

“For CMP, this is a very important milestone in our sustainability work. DFDS has been a very significant customer for CMP for many years and is an important part, active in the region. As we now deepen our joint cooperation, we are strengthening our common journey towards a greener Copenhagen. Together with DFDS, we have found a solution, which will result in emissions in central Copenhagen being significantly decreased when the ferries dock at the quay,” says Barbara Scheel Agersnap, CEO at Copenhagen Malmö Port AB.

In May, the City of Copenhagen, CMP and By & Havn signed an agreement to establish shore power for cruise ships in Nordhavn. This is expected to be completed in 2021. CMP is also in dialogue with other shipping companies on the potential for shore power, says Agersnap.

CMP operates the ports in Denmark's capital Copenhagen and in Sweden's third largest city, Malmö. The ports are located either side of Øresund, a strait between the two countries.