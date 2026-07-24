Coast Guard Rescues Three After Fishing Vessel Collision off Grays Harbor

On Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue two commercial fishing vessels after a collision in the fog off the coast of Grays Harbor, Washington.

At about 0640 in the morning, Sector Columbia River received a report of a collision between the fishing vessels Nora J and Tabitha. Station Grays Harbor dispatched a motor lifeboat crew, and Air Station Astoria sent a Jayhawk rescue helicopter aircrew to the scene.

The motor lifeboat arrived at the scene at about 0825. The Nora J - a smaller wooden-hulled fishing vessel - had significant damage, and was believed to be taking on water. Tabitha was substantially undamaged. No injuries were reported, and all three crewmembers from Nora J were safely evacuated and brought to Station Grays Harbor. Tabitha remained at the scene to support salvage efforts.

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Though dewatering and salvage were attempted, the damage to Nora J was too much to overcome, and she ultimately sank in about 300 feet of water. No pollution was reported.

“We are grateful to the Station Grays Harbor crew who swiftly arrived on scene and helped prevent any of the mariners from entering the water," said Lt. Patrick Norton, command duty officer, Coast Guard Columbia River Command Center. "The Coast Guard is proud to support the men and women whose livelihood depends on the waters of the Pacific Northwest."