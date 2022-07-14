CMA CGM Containership Inspected After Losing Boxes in the Indian Ocean

APL Vanda on a prior voyage in 2020 (Wolfgang Fricke photo CC by 3.0 License)

A CMA CGM-operated containership has apparently suffered a container loss while crossing the Indian Ocean although the company is yet to provide details. CMA CGM only acknowledged that the APL Vanda, a 13,892 TEU containership operating between Asia and Northern Europe, had suffered an “unexpected incident” with the vessel remaining in Djibouti for more than a week.

“We have received further information concerning the incident on board APL Vanda from which we understand that an unknown number of containers were lost overboard from the vessel on/or about 3 July 2022,” advises claims consultant WK Webster. “We are presently seeking to verify the severity of the incident.”

The 176,727 dwt vessel registered in Singapore, had departed Singapore on June 26 and according to Webster, the incident occurred while the vessel was navigating off Djibouti on July 3. The following day, the APL Vanda arrived in the anchorage while it remains as of today. Shippers reported that they were told the vessel was remaining in Djibouti for further inspection.

WK Webster is advising clients, “It is reported that CMA CGM intends to omit the vessel's scheduled call at Southampton and instead transship cargo destined for Southampton at Tanger-Mediterranean Port for on-carriage by the next available vessel.” If the vessel follows its route, it should however be proceeding to ports in northern Europe.

Because the extent of the incident is still unknown, Webster is warning that recovery issues may arise and that there could be cargo aboard the vessel that sustained damage. In addition, since the vessel has remained in port for more than a week there could also be claims for “delay and deterioration of temperature sensitive and time-sensitive cargo.”

This incident comes just weeks after the World Shipping Council announced a new program to enhance container safety and reverse the trend of the past few years which has seen a dramatic increase in the number of boxes lost overboard. The WSC highlighted weather and rough seas as one of the leading causes of the incidents but also called for more cooperation across the industry to address factors that could be contributing to the losses. The program has already prepared a notice to mariners describing how a container vessel crew and operational staff can plan, recognize and act to prevent parametric rolling in following seas, which they have determined to be one of the most dangerous situations for modern containerships.

Top photo by Wolfgag Fricke (CC BY 3.0 license)