CMA CGM Boxship Slices Into Pier at Port in Estonia

A large boxship has run into a quay at the small port of Muuga, Estonia, causing damage and cutting a chunk out of the wharf.

At about 1150 hours UTC on September 8, during an arrival from Kotka, CMA CGM Mermaid allided with the quay at Muuga's container terminal. Images obtained by local media show significant local damage to the quay, which the ship's plumb bow sliced into by several meters. An adjacent bulker, the Belasitza, was also damaged at the bow. The extent of any damage to the boxship was not immediately disclosed.

As of the morning of September 11, CMA CGM Mermaid was still moored alongside the quay wall at Muuga.

CMA CGM Mermaid is a novel new house-forward container feeder with a capacity of 2,000 TEU, one in a series of 10 sister ships designed by Chantiers de l'Atlantique and HHI. Delivered just last year, the vessel is designed for CO2 savings of up to 20 percent. Like many modern boxships built for lower speed and higher efficiency, she has a sharp, plumb bow, a design feature that tends to ease penetration of waves.