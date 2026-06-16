CMA CGM and Capital Clean Energy Carriers Form JV for LNG Bunker Vessel

Continuing efforts to expand the development of LNG bunkering capabilities, CMA CGM and Capital Clean Energy Carriers reported they are forming a new 50-50 joint venture for LNG bunkering. It marks a first for Capital Clean Energy and will help CMA CGM as it continues to expand its fleet of LNG-fueled vessels.

The new company was formed for the purpose of constructing, chartering, and operating a 20,000 cbm dual-fuel LNG bunkering vessel. In connection with the transaction, the JV company has also entered into a shipbuilding contract with Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. for the construction of the LNG bunker vessel. The contract is at a price of $82.8 million, with delivery expected in the third quarter of 2028.

According to the companies, the vessel will incorporate the latest technologies and is designed to enable safe and reliable LNG transfers across a wide range of operating conditions. It will be equipped with advanced emissions reduction systems, combined with highly efficient dual-fuel power generation, designed to help the vessel meet applicable environmental standards of the global shipping industry.

The Joint Venture is also expected to enter into a 12-year time charter with a joint venture company formed between CMA CGM and TotalEnergies, commencing upon delivery of the vessel from the shipyard.

“This joint venture marks CCEC’s entry into LNG bunkering — a natural extension of our gas platform from carriage into marine fuel supply,” said Jerry Kalogiratos, CEO of Capital Clean Energy Carriers. “Working alongside counterparties of the caliber of CMA CGM and TotalEnergies, we can help build the infrastructure that allows LNG to deliver a cleaner emissions profile, alongside security and diversity of supply, while opening a new, long-term contracted revenue stream for the company through the Joint Venture.”

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Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. today focuses on gas carriage solutions with a focus on energy transition after having spun off its crude oil operations. Its fleet includes 13 LNG/Cs, one dual-fuel medium gas carrier, and two handy LCO?/multi-gas carriers. In addition, it has additional LNG carriers under construction and has ordered multi-gas carriers able to transport ammonia.

CMA CGM was a pioneer in large dual-fuel LNG container vessels. The company reports it now has over 60 LNG, or e-methane-ready liquefied natural gas (LNG) and biomethane dual-fuel vessels. Its goal is to double the number of vessels by 2028 capable of running on low-carbon alternative fuels.