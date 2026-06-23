Chinese River Cruise Line Takes Delivery of First European Market Ship

China’s Century Cruises, which calls itself China’s largest local tour operator for inbound travel, has taken delivery of the first three river cruise ships designed for the European market. They report that the ships will form the basis for a long-term presence in the European river cruise market. The company, which currently runs five river cruise ships centered on the Yangtze, reports it is expanding into the rivers of Europe and Egypt to secure its status as a global leader in the cruise industry.

The new cruise ship, which is named Century Star, was customized from one of the standard hulls Concordia Damen built on speculation based on its strong belief in the market opportunities. The Dutch shipbuilder, which has a long heritage in inland shipping, entered the cruise segment in 2022, building the vessel Arosa Sena, for German cruise operator A-Rosa. Sensing a market opportunity for river cruising, Concordia Damen also decided to build stock hulls. By using the standard hull, Concordia Damen offers a shorter delivery time for the cruise lines.

The Century Star was delivered to the company on June 22 and is scheduled to begin cruising on the Danube starting in September. It will, in the future, also offer itineraries on the Rhine. A sister ship is expected to be delivered by Concordia Damen in August.

The European cruise expansion is being supported by Basel, Switzerland-based United Waterways. The company, which operates vessels for various brands, handles infrastructure, ship management, and hospitality services, assisted Century Cruises in adapting to the European operational standards, including regulations, safety management, crew, and hospitality.

Century Star is based on the shipyard’s standard design for a 135-meter (443-foot) hull. The ship has three passenger decks, including accommodations for 174 passengers, and features a restaurant, lounge and bar, aft lounge, outdoor bow lounge, a fitness area, and a lobby.

Concordia Damen highlights that sustainability played a central role in the design. The ship is powered by hybrid propulsion, and the hull was made from recycled steel. The interior design was customized to combine elements inspired by Europe as well as references to the brand’s Asian origins.

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Century Cruises was started in 1992 and reports that it handles over 300,000 Yangtze cruise tourists annually, including 100,000 foreign inbound tourists. The company announced a goal of expanding to 12 vessels and will innovate with itinerary upgrades.

Pre-pandemic, there was a fast-growing segment of Chinese travelers to Europe. River cruise operator Viking was dedicating ships from its fleet to Chinese travelers. Century looks to leverage its reputation in the Chinese market to capture a portion of the rapidly growing European river cruise market.