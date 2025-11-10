Chinese Research Vessel Arrives in Cook Islands for Seabed Surveys

Deepening economic ties between China and Cook Islands continue to raise concerns in the South Pacific region. Last week, the Chinese research vessel Da Yang Hao docked at the port of Avatiu, marking the start of a deep-sea scientific exploration in partnership with the Cook Islands Seabed Minerals Authority (SBMA). The vessel’s arrival also follows a five-year agreement announced earlier this year, in which Cook Islands allowed China to conduct exploration of seabed minerals within its waters.

To show the significance of Da Yang Hao visit, the Cooks Island Prime Minister Mark Brown on Sunday hosted a private ceremony to welcome the vessel’s crew. The ship remained open to public tours on Sunday afternoon.

During this week, the vessel will embark on a three-day scientific exploration in the waters north-east of Rarotonga (the nation's largest island). The survey is a collaboration between SBMA and the China Deep Ocean Affairs Administration (CDOAA).

“This cruise will conduct seabed surveys using deep-towed cameras, sediment samplers and multibeam echosounder systems. Seven Cook Island representatives will be participating onboard in both sampling and the data analysis,” said SBMA.

With an EEZ spanning over 730,000 square miles, the Cook Islands is planning to develop a domestic deep-sea mining industry. Seabed areas around southern Pacific have been shown to have high deposits of polymetallic nodules containing valuable metals such as nickel, copper and cobalt. However, environmental campaigners and many researchers are opposed to deep-sea mining, citing irreversible damage to the seabed - a part of the global ocean that is currently under-studied.

But with Cook Islands allowing seabed exploration for mining purposes, China has seized the opportunity to grow its influence in the Pacific. Chinese research vessels have been accused of serving dual civilian and military uses. In a 2021 visit to the South Pacific region, Palau accused the Chinese vessel Da Yang Hao of illegally surveying in its EEZ. Some investigative journalists have also claimed that the vessel covertly collected bathymetry data, likely to be relied on by the Chinese navy for deploying its submarines.

For such concerns, traditional allies of the Pacific Island countries including New Zealand and Australia have castigated Cook Islands for its growing ties with China. Recently, New Zealand suspended nearly $16 million in aid payments to the island nation. In defending the pause, New Zealand’s Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the step had been taken due to “breach of trust” and “ongoing disagreement with Cook Islands over the meaning behind free association with New Zealand.”

Meanwhile, Da Yang Hao’s visit comes a month after a U.S. government research vessel conducted a similar seabed exploration in the Cook Islands’ EEZ. The vessel E/V Nautilus conducted the surveys between October 1 and 21. The scientific expedition was being led by the U.S-based Ocean Exploration Cooperative Institute through a research grant from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).