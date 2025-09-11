China's First Catapult-Equipped Carrier is Nearly Ready for Service

On Thursday, Japanese forces made their first sighting of China's third and newest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, operating in the East China Sea. It transited southbound through the Taiwan Strait and into the South China Sea, prompting speculation about whether it is about to formally enter service.

China's first two carriers were adapted Soviet-era designs with ski jump ramps at the bow. Fujian is much different: the ship has electromagnetic catapults, a technology previously found only aboard the U.S. Navy's Ford-class carriers. China's military says that Fujian is the largest conventionally-powered warship afloat.

Fujian is to undergo testing and training exercises in the South China Sea, accompanied by the destroyers Hangzhou and Jinan, according to Chinese state media. "The cross-regional tests and training are a routine mission of the carrier’s construction process," a spokesperson said. Commissioning is expected within about one month after, according to state media, based on the test-and-delivery timeline for previous carrier Shandong.

"Only those with ill intentions would feel nervous" about the carrier's presence, Chinese military commentator Fu Qianshao told state outlet Global Times.