China Fines MSC, CMA CGM, and Hapag, and Warns on Freight Rate Violations



China’s Ministry of Transport announced it has issued fines against a total of nine international container shipping lines, as well as seven of its domestic non-vessel operation common carriers (NVOCC) for what it terms freight rate violations. The Ministry said carriers and NVOCCs should see this as a warning to improve their systems.

Among the carriers being targeted as industry leaders are MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, CMA CGM Group, Hapag-Lloyd, Ocean Network Express, and Evergreen Karine. Also listed for the violations were smaller carriers, including Wan Hai Lines, SM Line, Emirates Shipping, and TS Lines, and the seven NVOCCs.

The Ministry reported that it conducted inspections at the ports of Guangzhou, Qingdao, and Ningbo in August, September, and November 2025. It reports it was focusing on the implementation of freight rate filings by the companies.

“It said the companies cited were found to "have violated regulations, including failing to complete freight rate filing procedures or having discrepancies between the actual freight rates and the filed prices.”

It reported that the companies were penalized. The Ministry conducted “serious talks” while imposing administrative penalties.

The Ministry is also demanding that the companies “improve their freight rate filing systems, ensure accountability, and earnestly fulfill their freight rate filing obligations.”

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Calling this a warning, the Ministry said it will intensify its inspections. It said it would be reviewing compliance with freight rate filing regulations and correcting any violations in accordance with the law.

This latest effort came after the Ministry in March reported it had summoned both Maserk and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company to talks. It was widely believed it was a dressing down of the companies after each agreed to have the terminal operators assume one of the port operations at the Panama Canal. The Financial Times reported that Chinese officials privately demanded that the companies relinquish the operations of the terminals that had been seized from CK Hutchison by Panama’s government. CK Hutchison had also said it would invoke an arbitration against Maersk’s APM Terminals.

