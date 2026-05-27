China "Drives Off" Dutch Navy Frigate in the Paracel Islands

Chinese and Dutch naval forces had a tense encounter near the Paracel Islands on Wednesday, according to the PLA Southern Theater Command.

The Dutch frigate HNLMS De Ruyter was operating in the vicinity of the Paracels, which are administered by China and claimed by Vietnam. According to PLA spokesperson Senior Captain Zhai Shichen, the frigate launched its helicopter multiple times to "intrude into China's territorial airspace."

In response, PLA Navy and PLA Air Force assets used "verbal warnings and warning electronic interference" to express the Chinese military's objections. Southern Theater Command claims that it "expelled" the frigate from the area with these measures, citing unspecified laws and regulations for justification.

Shichen accused De Ruyter's crew of infringing on China's territorial sovereignty, among other offenses. "We firmly oppose such acts and solemnly demand that the Dutch side immediately cease its infringement and provocative actions," he said.

The Dutch defense ministry denies that De Ruyter did anything wrong, and a spokesperson told NU that the frigate is "currently sailing in waters where free movement is permitted."

China claims the overwhelming majority of the South China Sea as its own under its sweeping "nine dash line" policy, including large swathes of international waters and the EEZs of neighboring states. Beijing asserts that the policy is consistent with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, but the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague dismissed its expansive claims in 2016. China has refused to acknowledge or abide by the arbitral panel's decision.

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The area around the Paracels is sensitive for Chinese interests. Chinese contractors have been working actively since last year to expand the footprint of a large atoll, Antelope Reef, dredging it out and adding dozens of acres of usable space.

In years past, China's land reclamation projects in the South China Sea have been a prelude to the construction of military facilities. China repeated this pattern throughout early- to mid-2010s in the Spratly Islands, creating sprawling mega-bases with naval harbors, air defenses and bomber-capable runways. This forward base infrastructure supports China Coast Guard, PLA Navy and maritime militia operations inside the Philippine EEZ.

