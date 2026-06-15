China Completes Largest Bulker-to-Container Vessel Conversion Project

The China Classification Society reports that a complex six-month conversion project was successfully completed, marking the largest conversion of a bulker into a containership. They are asserting that it was the first major conversion project involving an 80,000 dwt Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier into a cellular containership.

The project began with the 2012-built bulker Chang Xin 66. The ship was a standard Kuangchi Delta bulker based on a design from Finland’s Deltamarin. The design concept for the class maximized cargo capabilities while also optimizing the hull design to increase operating efficiency.

The conversion was conducted under the supervision of the China Classification Society. Its team was involved, starting with the planning process and scheme review stages. Its team was also at the shipyard during the construction process to provide proactive support. It calls the completed conversion a breakthrough project.

The work was carried out by the Zhoushan Xinya Shipbuilding & Repair Co. CCS reports that the project was on a massive scale and noted that it has high technical barriers.

The complex construction process included extensive structural modifications to the hull and overall restructuring of the cargo hold layout. It also required the design and installation of the container lashing system. During the project, the ship’s systems were optimized and adapted for the new role.

As a containership it has a capacity for 3,600 TEU (CCS)

The completed ship was renamed Guang Qi De Er Ta. It was previously reported at 43,746 gross tons. It now has a capacity of 3,600 TEU. The project was completed on June 10.

Shipping companies at different times have looked at the possibility of converting bulkers or tankers into containerships. During the pandemic, several general cargo ships were quickly adapted to carry containers.

Now, with containership demand at record levels and limited capacity, the large-scale and costly projects are gaining new traction. Another Chinese company also recently reported that it had converted smaller Handymax bulkers into 2,500 TEU containerships.

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It is a relatively quick means of meeting the demand while containership utilization remains at high levels.



