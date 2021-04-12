Changing of the Guard at Elliott Bay Design Group

L to R: John Waterhouse, Robert Eske, Brian King By The Maritime Executive 04-12-2021 05:43:00

Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) announced Monday that its board has appointed Robert Ekse as the new president of the firm. Robert will take over the position from current president and chief engineer Brian King, who is retiring after 33 years of service to the compay. Brian King will remain active in specific EBDG projects in the role of principal emeritus.

"Brian will be deeply missed, but his many accomplishments will be a reminder of his contributions to our industry, our company and our future," said John Waterhouse, founder and chairman of EBDG's board., "As we look to the future, we are confident Robert's appointment will lead us to success as we grow and diversify internally and externally."

Robert advances from the role of director of project operations to president, and will remain a principal of the firm. He will have direct supervision of all of EBDG's business, including its subsidiary SeeSaw Services.

With 30 years of experience in the marine industry, Robert has served in a variety of roles with Vigor Industrial, Alaska Marine Highway System, Alaska Ship and Drydock, and Crowley Marine Services. Since joining EBDG, he has led employee engagement initiatives, improved the company's project management process, and participated in strategic planning and growth initiatives.

"Robert is a natural leader who empowers and motivates those around him. His hands-on approach to management coupled with his energy and commitment will guide the company to many great achievements. I am very excited to be leaving the leadership of this company in such capable hands," said Brian King.