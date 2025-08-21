Captain of Eagle S Says Dragging Anchor, Cable Damage was Accident



The week before the trial is due to begin in Helsinki, Finland, over the damage to five subsea power and communication cables, Swedish public broadcaster Yle has released an interview with the captain of the tanker Eagle S. The broadcaster posted excerpts online (in English) during which the captain defends the ship’s actions and called the incident a “marine accident.”

A Georgian national, Captain Davit Vadatchkoria, along with the first and second officers (Indian nationals) of the tanker Eagle S, are due to go on trial in the Helsinki District Court on Monday, August 25, after having been banned from leaving Finland since the incident which took place on December 25, 2024. The most serious charges are aggravated sabotage and aggravated communications interference for the power and communications cables, as well as lesser counts of criminal mischief, vandalism, and endangering public safety.

The captain told the interviewer that the Finns tracked his ship and had information that they were possibly dragging their anchor. He says they could have called his ship, telling him to check the anchor. He highlights that it would have taken 5 to 7 minutes to bring the laden 74,000 dwt tanker to a stop.

Asked why the crew did not detect that the anchor was dragging, he responds that no alarms went off on the bridge. He says the autopilot did not alert them that the vessel was heeling or changing course. They did not detect increasing vibration, impacts, or bouncing movement, and did not hear abnormal noises. He contends that an examination of the anchor windlass does not show dents or distortions or traces of soot, which would normally be the case if there had been an uncontrolled release of the anchor. He does not explain when or how the anchor was lowered.

The captain confirms the vessel lost speed but cites high winds and increased waves that afternoon. He also says the chief engineer reported problems with the engine.

Captain contends 60 or 70 armed soldiers or police came aboard "like they catch some terrorists or something" (Finnish Border Guard)

When the Coast Guard vessel Turva made contact that evening, it told the crew of the Eagle S that its port anchor chain was out. The captain reports a bad feeling when they pulled the chain up and discovered the anchor was missing.

He says he complied with the demands of the Turva to steer into Finnish waters, although he knew they lacked authority since the ship was in international waters. He says his concern was for the safety of the crew, his vessel, and the cargo.

Vadatchkoria says he thought there would be an orderly boarding, but instead alleges the helicopter boarding was a “breach of maritime safety.” He says the troops dropping from the helicopter were not experienced and notes there are normally strict rules to prevent static electricity that could cause sparks on the deck of a tanker, especially his, which was laden with gasoline and diesel fuel. He says 60 or 70 armed soldiers or police came aboard “like they catch some terrorists or something.”

The captain further claims the Finns later threatened him at gunpoint to move the tanker to a closer anchorage for a port state inspection. He says the crew was sleeping on the floor of the mess and was individually integrated. Electronic devices, computers, cameras, and phones were confiscated from the Eagle S.

The reports that there was “Russian espionage equipment” aboard are strongly denied. Yle reports prosecutors have found no evidence pointing to a conspiracy, but continue to allege intention and say the dragging was deliberate.

Lawyers for the captain and two officers have asserted that Finland does not have legal authority to prosecute since the incident took place in international waters. It will be the first issue the court will address when it convenes next week. The captain told Yle they are innocent and he has trust in the Finnish court.

