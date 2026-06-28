Canada Qualifies First Companies to Bid for Offshore Wind Energy Licenses

Canada and the province of Nova Scotia took a key step forward in their ambitions to develop offshore wind energy by designating the firms prequalified to enter the bidding. Government officials highlighted a strong field of international participants, saying it further confirms the opportunities to become a world-class site for offshore wind energy.

The Canada-Nova Scotia Offshore Energy Regulator (CNSOER), an independent joint agency created by the government of Canada and Nova Scotia, conducted the pre-qualification. It established criteria for the financial status of the bidder as well as technical, legal, and social elements that were considered during the review process.

“By attracting companies with the experience and know-how to deliver large energy projects, we are setting the stage for a successful offshore wind industry here at home,” said Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston.

Among the five companies that were announced as having been pre-qualified were well-known names of developers, including DEME from Belgium, Jan De Nul based in Luxembourg, and Ming Yang from China. Two groups were also among those pre-qualified, and included in one of the groups is Hanwha Ocean, which would be working with Q Energy France. The regulator noted, however, that companies also had the option of not revealing their status in this phase of the program.

Canada plans to open the formal bidding for the first offshore wind sites in the country later this year. Bids will be reviewed both at the federal and provincial levels before the designees for the licenses are announced.

The first areas designated for the leases were announced in July 2025 (Province of Nova Scotia)

The first wind lease areas that will be put up for auction were designated in July 2025. A total of four areas were announced, including three to the east of Nova Scotia and one to the north. Three (Middle Bank, Sable Island Bank, and Sydney Bight) would each be at least 25 kilometers (15 miles) from shore and are at depth for fixed-bottom turbines. The fourth, French Bank, would be closer at 20 kilometers (12.5 miles), with significantly deeper waters, which could require floating turbines. The province has additional areas under consideration.

The government said the first call for bids would be for a modest 2.5 GW and would be followed by additional rounds. The goal is to license 5 GW by 2030.

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Nova Scotia’s Premier, Tim Houston, is advocating a bold vision for the industry. He looks to make Nova Scotia an energy exporter. While Nova Scotia currently has peak electrical usage of approximately 2.4 GW of power, Houston predicts the industry could grow to a generation capacity of 40 to 50 GW by 2050, making it an energy exporter.

Massachusetts is reported to be one of the potential markets for Canadian wind power. The state is looking to develop new sources of renewable energy after the Trump administration stalled New England’s efforts to develop more offshore energy capacity.

