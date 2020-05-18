Callan’s New Powerful Jones Act Dredge Gets to Work

Callan's new dredge (Courtesy of Callan) By The Maritime Executive 05-18-2020 05:14:51

Callan Marine’s new Jones Act cutterhead suction dredge, the CSD General Macarthur, and its accompanying Idler Barge, recently entered service. The dredge represents a new generation for the technology and provides increased comforts for the crew.

“The General MacArthur is a complete game-changer for the dredging industry,” said Maxie McGuire, President of Callan Marine. “Her size, capability, and 100% diesel-electric application make her efficiency and productivity among the best in the USA.”

The new dredge immediately went into service after the U.S. Coast Guard complete its Certificate of Inspection (COI) and the American Bureau of Shipping classified the new ship. Departing Belle Chase, Louisiana, the dredge started work on Callan Marine’s Texas projects and later it will be transiting to Corpus Christi for Phase II of the deepening and widening project.

In April, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District awarded Callan Marine a second phase construction contract for the Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement program. The contract calls for deepen and widen the Corpus Christi Ship Channel from Harbor Island to 2.7 miles past the LA Quinta Junction, which will benefit the three large crude export marine terminals operating in the area.

“American owned, American built and American crewed – the U.S. Jones Act dredging industry is investing billions of dollars in capital expenditures to keep America’s ports, harbors, waterways and coasts open to the flow of commerce,” said William P. Doyle, Chief Executive Officer of the Dredging Contractors of America.

Construction of the hull, superstructure, housing, and assembly for the new dredge took place at C&C Shipyard on Belle Chase, Louisiana while the SPI/Mobile Pulley Works Shipyard in Mobile, Alabama provided the dredging and other equipment for the vessel. The new barge was built in Sterling Shipyard, Port Neches, Texas.

The General MacArthur is 290 feet long, with a 180-foot barge. It has a digging depth of 97 feet with a suction diameter of 34 inches and a discharge diameter 32 inches. The vessel is equipped with three CAT-MAK diesel electric engines that provide the 24,000 hp. (18,000 kw) of power. The General MacArthur joins Callan’s fleet, which consists of the 16-inch General Patton, the 12-inch General Eisenhower, and the General Pershing, an 18-inch unloader.

