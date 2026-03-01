Cruise Lines Navigate Gulf Conflict Amidst Continued Iranian Strikes

Given the centrality of the oil trade to the GCC states, tankers have rightfully received the most attention of any vessel class in the new conflict in the Gulf. But cruising is increasingly popular in the region, and at least half a dozen cruise ships are in the affected area - including some which may be staying longer than expected due to ongoing Iranian strikes.

One of these vessels is newly homeported in the region. The Saudi cruise ship Aroya Manara (ex name World Dream) is currently moored in Dubai, and independent operator Aroya is deferring plans for a round-trip cruise through the Strait of Hormuz to visit Muscat.

Many others are temporarily based in the UAE or Qatar. German firm TUI Cruises has two vessels berthed in the area - the Mein Schiff 4 in Abu Dhabi and the Mein Schiff 5 in Doha. Abu Dhabi was attacked by Iran in a missile strike over the weekend, and passengers aboard Mein Schiff 4 were able to see Iranian drones hit the water from on board the vessel. Mein Schiff 5 is scheduled to conduct a series of round-trip cruises in the Gulf, and was slated to depart Doha on Saturday.

TUI has temporarily suspended sailings for both vessels, but it is unclear when passengers or crew will be able to depart: with airspace restrictions in place, travel in or out of the GCC is currently difficult.

Shipping giant MSC's cruise division has one vessel currently moored at Doha, MSC Euribia. The ship has about 5,000 passengers on board from its previous voyage, but it will not be departing as planned for its next seven-night cruise in the Arabian Gulf. Instead, it will be staying in port "due to the current situation and the air space closure in the Middle East."

Privately-held Celestyal Cruises, based in Athens, operates two cruise ships; both are in the Gulf, west of Hormuz. The line said in a statement Sunday that the next departures for Celestyal Journey (departing Doha) and Celestyal Discovery (departing Dubai) have been canceled: both were due to sail on Monday, but the line intends to put passenger and crew safety first in light of current circumstances. Guests of the Journey have the option to stay aboard or to go ashore in Doha, but authorities in Dubai have instructed Celestyal Discovery not to disembark passengers for the time being. The UAE has suspended all flights to and from Dubai amidst ongoing Iranian missile and drone attacks, so passengers would have few options for onward travel.

Mein Schiff 4 (file image courtesy VesselFinder / Tobias Elsen)