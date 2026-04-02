Boxship Departing Taiwan Clips Docked Ship Sending Containers into Harbor



Operations were briefly interrupted on Wednesday, April 1, at the Port of Kaohsiung, Taiwan, after a departing containership clipped a docked vessel. The port authority suspended operations while four containers that fell into the harbor could be secured.

The Port Authority reports the containership Zeal Lumos (158,097 dwt) had been cleared for departure at 1100 on the first. The vessel, which is managed by Zodiac Maritime and registered in the UK, is operating under charter to Ocean Network Express (ONE). The ship, which has a capacity of 14,952 TEU, was preparing to depart for Shekou, China.

According to the report, the vessel was assigned a pilot and two tugs to maneuver it away from the pier and assist in turning around in the port’s turning basin. The ship, which is 366 meters (1,200 feet), was underway when the navigation control center radioed the pilot to warn that the ship’s stern was approaching another docked containership.

The Zeal Lumos made contact with the Haian Opus, a 24,432 dwt feeder ship operated by HMM. The ship, which is registered in Panama, is 172 meters (564 feet) with a capacity of 1,781 TEU.

Damaged containers aboard the Haian Opus after the Zeal Lumos came too close while departing (Taiwan TV)

The contact caused four containers to fall from the Zeal Lumos into Kaohsiung harbor. Images on Taiwan TV showed several containers that were damaged on the deck of the Haian Opus.

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The port ordered the Zeal Lumos to return to its berth for an investigation.

At the same time, a nearby workboat, Feng Cheng No. 8, was requested to aid in towing the containers, which were floating in the harbor. Once the containers were secured, the port authority resumed operations in the port.

