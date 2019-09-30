Bourbon Rhode Crew Member Found Dead

French Naval Vessel involved in the search for survivors (Credit: Marine Nationale)

By The Maritime Executive 2019-09-30 20:21:43

The body of a missing crew member from the Bourbon Rhode has been recovered.

Rescue teams have already recovered a lifeboat with three crew members on board, 10 remain missing.

The Luxembourg-flag tug supply vessel Bourbon Rhode was in transit 1,200 nautical miles off Martinique Island and 60 nautical miles South-South East from the eye of category 4 hurricane Lorenzo when she began taking on water at the stern in the adverse weather conditions.

It was confirmed on Sunday that the vessel has sunk.

The body was located by one of the aircraft involved in the search and has been recovered by one of the five vessels that came to assist. The seafarer's family was immediately notified and they requested that the identity not be disclosed.

Rescue operations are continuing to find the other crew members, with significant maritime and air search resources deployed by the French and American authorities.

“All our thoughts and prayers go to his family and loved ones,” said Gaël Bodénès, CEO of Bourbon Corporation. “This tragedy affects all Bourbon employees who express their full support to the seafarers' families. We remain fully mobilized on search operations to find the other missing seafarers, and I would like to express our gratitude to the rescuers, all the teams of the CROSS (Regional Operational Centre for Surveillance and Rescue) and the teams of the crisis cells who are working tirelessly to this end.”

