Blockchain Applied to Electronic Logbook

By MarEx 2019-06-13 21:51:11

The classification society RINA has released a tamper-proof version of its electronic logbook, a first of its kind to employ blockchain technology to provide a secure, traceable record of ship data.

An electronic logbook replaces paper logbooks, such as the Oil Record Book (Part I and II), cargo, garbage and ballast logbooks. This simplifies data entry, improves data reliability, increases regulatory compliance and helps minimize the risk of human error, which, in turn, reduces the risk of fines or non-conformities.

By adding blockchain technology, all data recorded is both time-stamped and immutable. This means records cannot subsequently be counterfeited, and all data is openly accessible to port authorities.