Australian Authorities Bust Big Meth Shipment in Cargo of Charcoal

Australian authorities have charged three people for an attempt to smuggle about 300 kilos of meth through Port Botany earlier this year. Like many shipments arriving in the high-value, high-enforcement Australian market, this one was artfully disguised: it was thoroughly hidden within a consignment of charcoal.

In April 2026, Australian Border Force officers at Port Botany spotted something strange about two shipping containers that had arrived from Ghana. The boxes contained charcoal, but something was off, and when x-rayed the shipment revealed something hidden: a white, crystalline substance hidden among the bags. Testing showed that it was meth, according to the AFP.

Image courtesy AFP

The drugs were pulled out of the consignment and the rest of it was delivered to a storage site in order to see who would come to pick it up. A woman (a British citizen, according to the AFP) arrived to the storage facility and supervised unloading, taking possession of a number of bags for delivery to a nearby home.

At the home, the police conducted a search and found 32 bags that had previously held the methamphetamine, according to AFP. The woman is set to face charges in connection with the alleged scheme on June 18, the AFP said.

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"The seizure of these drugs – with an estimated street value of $296 million – has prevented a potential 3.2 million deals from reaching Australian streets and demonstrates the AFP’s ability to operate seamlessly across borders," AFP Detective Acting Superintendent Trevor Robinson said in a statement.

It is the latest in a long string of creative concealment schemes that have been busted by the ABF and the AFP at Australia's ports. Past attempts have involved hiding drugs inside luxury coaches, diesel engines, hollow marble slabs, shipboard compartments, bottled liquids, and other inventive spots. The organized crime groups that attempt to move commercial quantities of narcotics across the Australian border have a powerful motive: outlandish profits. Australian consumers use more methamphetamine and cocaine per capita than any other market in the world, and prices are exceptionally high. The 320-kilo meth bust announced Wednesday would be worth roughly US$210 million on the Australian street, equivalent to US$650,000 per kilo - more than four times the value of solid gold.