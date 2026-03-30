Australia Charges Crew Saying Ship Hid More Cocaine After French Seizure

Australian authorities filed charges against six members of the crew aboard the supply ship, alleging they smuggled one tonne of cocaine into the country through an offshore transfer. This came after the French Navy intercepted the ship in January and reported that it had seized 4.8 tonnes of cocaine from the same ship.

The French Navy stopped the vessel while it was in Polynesia, making its way across the Pacific from Central America. The crew, made up of Hondurans and one from Ecuador, contended they were delivering the ship to a buyer in Australia. During a search of the vessel, the French reported they discovered 4.8 tonnes of cocaine, but under Polynesian law, they seized the drugs and released the ship.

It turned up in Australia on March 12, making a distress call reporting it was low on fuel and other supplies and claiming to be experiencing mechanical problems. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) escorted the ship into Sydney on March 13, and the NSW Police took the crew into custody for “unlawful maritime arrival.”

The Australian Border Force revealed that they had stopped the vessel in late February while it was 180 nautical miles off the coast of Australia. They reported interviewing the crew and advising them that they would not be permitted entry into an Australian port.

“We know that criminals go to extreme lengths, and often risk their own lives, to smuggle drugs into Australia with no regard to the harm they cause," said AFP Commander Brett James. “Investigations into the origin of the drugs and who has collected them remain ongoing, and we will work with our international and domestic law enforcement partners to identify the criminal syndicates – and anyone else – involved in facilitating this alleged cocaine import.”

Australians found three compartments and suspect the ship had a total of 6 tonnes of cocaine

The Australian Federal Police and the Border Force report that they suspected that the vessel was part of a large criminal syndicate and that they had continued to track the vessel. They believed the intent was for the 40-meter supply ship named Raider to be met by boats offshore that would have unloaded the cocaine.

After the vessel arrived in Sydney, AFP, working with the Border Force and NSW Police, obtained warrants to search the ship on March 25, where they seized documents and electronic devices. They reported finding a satellite phone. Aboard the Raider, they discovered three professionally built compartments to hide the drugs.

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Based on the investigation, they reported that they believe the vessel had up to six tonnes of cocaine aboard. It proceeded to Australia after the French seizure, and they allege it conducted at least one drop-off of drugs within Australian territorial waters. They are saying evidence will be presented linking the six crewmembers to the delivery of at least one tonne of cocaine. ABP also reports that digital device examinations allegedly uncovered further criminality, which will be tested and put before the courts.

Five individuals from Honduras and one from Ecuador were charged on Saturday, March 28, and were due to appear in court on March 30. They are currently being charged with conspiracy to import a commercial quantity of drugs into Australia, which has a maximum penalty of life in prison. The investigation is continuing.

