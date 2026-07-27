Attacks on Ukrainian Ports and Ships Intensify

The Seaport Administration of Ukraine reported an attack overnight on the blocked port of Mykolaiv as Russian strikes on infrastructure and ships continue. It is at least the third attack on the former port in the past 10 days.

An unidentified cargo ship was struck in the latest attack, with one person killed and several injured. The Seaport Administration pointed out the senselessness of the attack, reiterating that the port has been closed since the invasion began in 2022. The vessel that was struck was one of several that have been trapped in the port since 2022 and is not in commercial operations.

Mykolaiv was also struck on July 24. Drones damaged two civilian ships in the attack. On July 17, Mykolaiv was also struck with damage to the port infrastructure and the city. Two Ukrainians were killed in that attack.

Last night’s attack came after a Russian attack struck a small Turkish-operated cargo ship in the Danube a day earlier. Last week, Russia struck several vessels in the Odesa region, including the bulker Golden Leo. Ukraine reported that 10 seafarers were killed as the vessel sustained multiple drone attacks, and on Sunday, they reported the vessel had sunk due to the extent of the damage.

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Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had warned last week that they expected Russia to continue to intensify its attacks on the Black Sea ports. Maersk announced that it was immediately suspending container service to the Ukrainian port of Chornomorsk, and then several ship owners also said it was too dangerous to send cargo ships into the ports.

Ukraine appears to be continuing its attack on Russian ports and shipping. Media reports said the citizens of Rostov-on-Don were posting pictures of smoke coming from the port area. Rostov is an important port in the Azov Sea operations, which Ukraine has been targeting all month. The reports said the city was struck by drones, with the smoke coming from the area near the fourth cargo terminal. The city was also reportedly struck by debris and fires from drones that were intercepted.

