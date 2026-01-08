Casablanca Cruise Port Opens New Cruise Chapter with Silver Muse Call

[By: Global Ports Holding]

Casablanca Cruise Port marked the start of the cruise season with the arrival of Silver Muse of Silversea Cruises on 6th January, welcoming its first cruise call under the management of Global Ports Holding (GPH), the world’s largest cruise port operator.

For the 2026 cruise season, Casablanca Cruise Port is expected to welcome over 100 cruise calls, with passenger volumes projected at approximately 135k, reflecting increasing cruise line interest in Casablanca as a regional hub. The port benefits from proximity to Mohammed V International Airport, enabling seamless connectivity for turnaround operations, while a planned rail connection project is expected to further enhance accessibility and port-city integration.

Ouadii Bouchana, General Manager of Casablanca Cruise Port, said: “This first call under Global Ports Holding management marks the start of a new operational phase for Casablanca Cruise Port. Our priority is to deliver efficient, internationally aligned cruise operations while building a strong foundation for long-term growth.”

The port is supported by a newly constructed, state-of-the-art cruise terminal, developed through a €61.5 million investment, positioning Casablanca as the largest cruise port in Morocco. The terminal is designed to accommodate cruise vessels of up to 350 meters in length, with an annual capacity of up to 450,000 passengers. Infrastructure enhancements include a 666-meter quay, international-standard facilities, and a mobile telescopic gangway, enabling efficient turnaround and transit operations.

Located on Morocco’s Atlantic coast with direct access to Casablanca’s city center, Casablanca Cruise Port occupies a strategic position on West Africa, Atlantic, and Mediterranean cruise routes, serving both transit and turnaround operations. As Morocco’s largest cruise port, it plays a growing role in attracting cruise traffic to the region and strengthening the country’s position within international itineraries.

Guided by Morocco’s national tourism and infrastructure development objectives, Casablanca Cruise Port is positioned to support smoother ship turnaround, improved passenger flow, and efficient border control procedures. As part of the Global Ports Holding portfolio, the port will continue to focus on operational excellence, sustainable development, and long-term value creation for cruise lines, passengers, and local stakeholders.