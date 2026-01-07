Terra Nova Expeditions Launches 2027/28 Season

[By: Terra Nova Expeditions]

Terra Nova Expeditions is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2027/28 Antarctic season, offering travellers unparalleled access to the world’s most remote and awe-inspiring landscapes. Sailing aboard the legendary St. Helena, a 98-passenger expedition vessel with a rich history and recently upgraded facilities, the season promises intimate, immersive, and authentic polar experiences.

Building on a Successful Track Record

Following a highly successful launch in 2025, Terra Nova Expeditions remains driven to offer a differentiated product in the Antarctic cruise market. With sales performing strongly in the 2026/27 season, the company is now looking to the future, continuously upgrading and perfecting its offering to deliver even more exceptional experiences for its guests.

Small Ship, Big Adventures

With just 98 guests onboard, St. Helena continues to offer maximised time ashore, small excursion groups, and fully immersive Antarctic adventures. Optional activities and dinner drink packages are included, reflecting the exceptional value Terra Nova aims to provide, rates starting from USD 8,490 per passenger in the 2027/28 season. Guests can explore towering icebergs, encounter iconic wildlife, and participate in hands-on photography and citizen science projects, all while avoiding the crowds of larger vessels.

A Thoughtfully Curated Expedition

The 2027/28 program has been carefully designed to balance adventure, learning, and comfort.

Highlights include:

Zodiac landings among pristine ice formations

Kayaking in crystal-clear polar waters

Hiking and snowshoeing in exclusive, small-group settings

Camping opportunities on select voyages

Day-sailing excursions on a 6-person yacht

Every departure adheres to IAATO guidelines, is carbon-offset, and features a strong focus on sustainability and responsible travel.