PaxOcean – ABB Collaboration on Singapore’s 1st Electric Tug New Milest

PaxOcean Group and ABB’s collaboration on Singapore’s first fully electric tug has reached a significant project milestone, with the vessel completing commissioning ahead of its expected deployment in April 2026.

Built by PaxOcean Group, a subsidiary of Singapore-based Kuok Maritime Group, the 50-ton bollard pull PXO-ACE-1 features an integrated electric propulsion system from ABB for efficient, emission-free harbor operations.

With the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore requiring all newbuild harbor craft to be fully electric or compatible with B100 biofuels or net-zero fuels by 2030, the new vessel marks the first step towards the electrification of the city-state’s 1,600-plus harbor vessels. In addition to helping improve local air quality, battery-driven vessels substantially reduce onboard noise and vibrations compared to diesel-powered crafts, resulting in a healthier working environment for crew.

As the core of PXO-ACE-1’s power and control system, ABB’s Onboard DC Grid™ with PEMS™ power and energy management system will enable the e-tug to make optimal use of its three-megawatt-hour battery pack to support wide variations in power demand, including instant high torque. The modular and highly customizable Onboard DC Grid™ facilitates battery integration and reduces the number of energy conversions between different sources and loads, thereby optimizing drivetrain efficiency while extending operating range per battery charge.

“Developing Singapore’s first fully electric tug is a significant achievement and an important step in advancing maritime decarbonization,” said Tan Thai Yong, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, PaxOcean Group. “ABB has supported us as the systems integrator on this project, contributing their experience in battery-powered vessels to the integration of the power, propulsion, and bridge systems on board this e-tug – a first of its kind. The operational integrity, safety, and performance of this vessel depend on reliable systems and effective integration, and ABB has delivered on both. We look forward to seeing PXO-ACE-1 in operation starting next year.”

“We are proud to be part of this groundbreaking project for Singapore, supporting the world’s maritime capital in its journey towards fully electric harbor operations,” said Olli Tuunainen, Local Business Line Manager, Singapore, ABB’s Marine & Ports division. “Tugs are among the industry’s leading candidates for full electrification given their operational profile, relative proximity to charging infrastructure, and the operational benefits they derive from an electric drivetrain, including instant power and enhanced crew comfort. We believe that this project will provide a blueprint for further electrification in Singapore and throughout Asia.”