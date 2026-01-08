Steerprop's Propulsion Package For Icebreaker With Tunnel Thruster Order

[By: Steerprop]

Finnish propulsion expert Steerprop has received a further thruster order from shipbuilder TKMS for the new German Research Vessel Polarstern. The addition of two Steerprop SP 40 TT ARC tunnel thrusters means that Steerprop will now provide the complete, fully-integrated propulsion thruster package for one of the world’s most advanced research icebreakers.

The order builds on Steerprop’s earlier contract to deliver two Steerprop SP 160 Pull azimuth thrusters and hydrodynamic design of shaftline integration for the new vessel. It means that the new Polarstern will be the first ever Polar Class (PC) 2 icebreaker project in which main propulsion, tunnel thrusters and hydrodynamic integration have been awarded to a single supplier.

A complete, integrated propulsion package

“Steerprop’s integrated propulsion approach and their capability to meet stringent ice-class and noise specifications made them a natural fit for this project. We value the close cooperation and the technical competence they bring to this highly demanding vessel,” says Yngvar Frodell, Polarstern Project Director, TKMS.

Polarstern is being built for the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Center for Polar and Marine Research (AWI).The new order is a result of the strong working relationship developed between Steerprop, TKMS and AWI during discussions around design and delivery of the vessel’s main propulsion units.

“The new Polarstern is a long-term investment in advancing polar science under the most challenging environmental conditions on Earth. Reliable, quiet and efficient propulsion is essential for our research missions, especially in sensitive polar ecosystems. Steerprop’s solutions support our ability to operate safely and effectively in both Arctic and Antarctic waters,” says Detlef Wilde, Polarstern Project Director at the Alfred Wegener Institute.

A key strategic milestone for Steerprop

The extended order reinforces Steerprop’s strategy of playing a leading role in the development and construction of propulsion concepts for ice-going and special-purpose vessels, positioning the company at the forefront of technically demanding research-icebreaker projects.

“This project represents a defining moment for Steerprop,” says Riku-Pekka Hägg, CEO of Steerprop. “Being the first company to be entrusted with the complete propulsion thruster package and hydrodynamic integration responsibility for a PC2 icebreaker demonstrates the value of delivering a unified, carefully engineered propulsion concept—and underscores the strength of our expertise in ice-class and research-vessel applications.”

A vessel built for extreme polar research

Steerprop’s gridless SP 40 TT ARC tunnel thrusters are specifically engineered for heavy ice operation engineered. They will work seamlessly with the main azimuthing units to meet the vessel’s demanding operational requirements.

The ICES 209 acoustic requirements applicable for the vessel are among the strictest ever set for a polar research vessel, meaning that all potential sources of underwater radiated noise (URN) to be minimised. For thrusters, this is influenced by propeller design, but more significantly through optimizing tunnel design and ship structure together to eliminate propeller cavitation. Flexible mountings for the tunnel thrusters further reduce URN by preventing propeller vibrations from reverberating against the ship’s hull.

The delivery also includes a full bridge propulsion control system and tunnel extensions, ensuring seamless integration with the vessel’s hydrodynamic design. Deliveries are scheduled for 2027.

The new Polarstern is designed to operate self sufficiently during extensive scientific expeditions in some of the harshest environments on the planet, in both the High Arctic (including the North Pole) and Antarctica. It will be among the largest and most capable polar research icebreakers ever constructed, with a length of approximately 160 metres, a beam of 27 metres, a draught of nearly 11 metres and a gross tonnage of about 26,300 tons.