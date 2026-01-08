Bogerd Martin Arms Vessels Against Cybersecurity Threats With CT Secure

[By: Bogerd Martin]

As global geopolitical tensions rise and ships become increasingly connected, Bogerd Martin launches its cybersecurity solution: CT Secure. This compact plug-and-play device ensures that all chart updates, permits, and routes are transferred securely and efficiently between ship and shore, reducing the risk of cyber incidents and operational interruptions.

Cybersecurity has become a critical concern for the maritime industry, and regulatory requirements are becoming increasingly demanding. Modern vessels are no longer isolated; they rely heavily on connected systems for navigation, communication, and operational efficiency. While this connectivity is essential, it exposes ships to potential cyber threats that can compromise sensitive data, disrupt operations, or even endanger the safety of the vessel and crew.

Recognising these challenges, Bogerd Martin introduces CT Secure: a cutting-edge solution designed to improve efficiency and safeguard ships from digital threats while updating their charts, permits and routes. CT Secure allows vessels to retrieve ENC and AIO data directly into the vessel’s ECDIS, eliminating the need to download, send and transfer large datafiles multiple times.

Stay on Top of the Daily Maritime News The maritime news

that matters most Get the latest maritime news delivered to your inbox daily. Subscribe Now

“Cybersecurity is no longer optional for modern shipping. It is a critical aspect of vessel safety and operational continuity,” said Nelson Morais at Bogerd Martin. “CT Secure empowers maritime operators to maintain full control of sensitive navigational and operational data while reducing manual work and minimising the risks associated with digital connectivity.”

CT Secure is a small device, pre-configured by Bogerd Martin’s technical team, specifically for a designated vessel. It plugs directly into the ECDIS, has a built-in firewall and extra tracking possibilities as back-up for the vessel’s own AIS/GPS tracking. Paired with Bogerd Martin’s PAYS-licensing (Pay As You Sail), the setup ensures vessels are secure, up to date, and compliant. CT Secure also seamlessly integrates with other Chart Track products.