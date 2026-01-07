ALMACO Delivers Provision Stores For Celebrity Cruises’ 5 Edge-Class Vessel

[By: ALMACO Group]

ALMACO Group is pleased to announce the successful delivery of provision stores onboard Celebrity Cruises’ fifth Edge-class vessel, Celebrity Xcel, built at Chantiers de l’Atlantique. The project was delivered in October 2025 and marks another milestone in the ongoing collaboration between ALMACO Group, Celebrity Cruises, and Chantiers de l’Atlantique.

Project Overview

The scope of ALMACO’s delivery included provision stores onboard the newbuild, ensuring optimal layout, functionality, and compliance with the highest standards of food safety and operational efficiency. The provision stores are designed to support the vessel’s demanding service profile and enhance onboard logistics for crew and culinary operations. The provision stores were engineered and installed to optimize space utilization and workflow, contributing to the vessel’s overall functionality and guest experience.

Strong collaboration model

ALMACO’s team worked closely with the shipyard and client to ensure timely delivery and seamless integration. “We are proud to have contributed to the success of Celebrity Xcel and to continue our strong partnership with Celebrity Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique,” says Samuel Teyssier, Project Manager at ALMACO Group. ALMACO congratulates Celebrity Cruises on the delivery of their newest Edge-class vessel and looks forward to future opportunities to support their fleet with high-quality, turnkey solutions.