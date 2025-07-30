Evergreen Boxship Suffers Stack Collapse off South America

The container ship Ever Feat has arrived at the port of Montevideo, Uruguay with a collapsed stack of containers, according to local reports.

Videos from the scene show two 40-foot containers hanging over the side, with a jumble of collapsed boxes just behind them. Aerial photos suggest that at least two bays were affected. Spanish outlet El Pais reports that Ever Feat encountered rough weather on a voyage south from Navegantes, Brazil, causing about 30-40 containers to topple over.

Uruguay's National Port Administration and its coast guard are conducting a damage assessment and making plans to remove the affected cargo safely. Some of the boxes contain fertilizer, El Pais reported, and local freight forward Swan Logistics suggests that some may have toxic cargo.

Ever Feat is a modern Neopanamax boxship flagged in Liberia and operated by Evergreen. She was one of 12 F-class hulls built by Imabari in 2021-22, and she has a capacity of about 12,000 TEU. Sister ships include Ever Forward, which grounded near Baltimore in 2022, and Ever Fortune, the largest boxship ever to call Boston.