Two Children Dead in Collision Between a Barge and a Sailboat

On Monday, a small sailing vessel from a summer-camp program in Miami was involved in a deadly accident with a barge tow in the port's inner harbor.

At about 1100 hours, Coast Guard Sector Miami received notice from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue of a vessel collision between a sailboat and barge. The call reported that six people had gone into the water near Hibiscus Island, a residential development in Miami's inner harbor.

The sailboat was a small sail training launch with one camp counselor (aged 19) and five children on board, all of them female. Early reports indicate that the sailboat and its occupants were hit by a construction barge, and the boat and some of the personnel ended up underneath the barge's hull.

Miami Beach Fire Rescue crews were first on scene, and were later joined by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, City of Miami Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife, and Coast Guard Station Miami Beach. All six people were recovered from the water; unfortunately, two of the children - aged seven and 13 - were declared dead upon arrival at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Two more remain in critical condition. The counselor and one other child were evaluated at the scene and released.

"Our hearts are with the families of those lost and all who have been affected by this tragedy," said Capt. Frank Florio, Commander of Coast Guard Sector Miami. "Incidents like this leave a lasting impact on our maritime community and reinforce the importance of learning from every loss. The Coast Guard will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the causal factors."

As of Monday evening, the sailing vessel remained submerged under the barge. Sector Miami kept a boat crew on scene to maintain a 250-yard safety zone.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Florida Fish and Wildlife are jointly investigating the accident.