China Reports Fast Response to Containership Fire



China’s Ministry of Transport is highlighting its fast response to reports of a container fire aboard a foreign-flagged ship far out to sea. They are reporting thanks to a well-organized response, the fire was contained, saving the vessel and removing the risk to the crew.

The reports of a fire were initially received on July 28 aboard a vessel the Ministry described as a large Liberian containership with a crew of 25 aboard. Xinde Marine News identified the vessel as the Stratford (101,496 dwt) containership, which is operating under charter to OOCL. Built in 2006, the ship is managed by Oltmann of Germany and has a capacity for 8,500 TEU.

The ship was reported to be approximately 190 nautical miles northwest of the coast near the Nansha district in southern China, near Hong Kong. AIS signals show the vessel had departed from Shenzhen, China, bound for Vietnam.

The Ministry reports that the call for assistance was passed by the Salvage Bureau to the South China Sea Rescue Bureau, and one of its ships of routine patrol ships, Nanhai Jiu 116, was dispatched. To gain a quick and full understanding of the situation, a rescue helicopter was also launched. It was able to begin an aerial survey and transmit real-time fire updates.

Helicopter was used to provide data and monitoring of the fire (Ministry of Transport)

The fire was initially located in four containers toward the front of the vessel. When the patrol boat reached the scene, it placed a specialized team aboard the containership. The operation was continuous for 20 hours. By the afternoon of July 30, they reported the temperature in the containers had returned to normal levels, and the fire was declared extinguished.

They continued to monitor for any signs of the fire rekindling. They report the fire did not restart, and the Nanhai Jiu 116 was escorting the vessel to safety. AIS signals show the containership is proceeding at a slow speed of 5.8 knots and is due to arrive in Vietnam on August 5.

The Ministry of Transport reported the incident to demonstrate China’s concern for the safety of the international shipping lanes in the South China Sea. It says the response demonstrates China’s ability to respond to rescues in “deep and distant waters.”

