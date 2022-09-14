Joe White, Project Manager at AEU LEAD

In this episode of In the Know, Joe White Project Manager at AEU LEAD, - a division of The American Equity Underwriters shines the light on the modern cross-generational work environment.

Listen in as he and Editor-In-Chief Tony Munoz discuss how the company allows its clients to implement the latest safety and leadership protocols. From shoreside workers to middle and executive management, Joe looks at the source of difficulties in project implementation and describes the tools necessary for fostering employee commitment across industries.

"You can have all the ideas in the world, but about 70% of change initiatives fail. You've got to enable that supervisor to lead safety from a position of influence to take your company to the next level, and that takes an entirely different set of skills" - Joe White

Coming out of COVID, more companies are looking for strong leaders who can create genuine bonds with workers. Joe explains how AEU Lead helps supervisors establish a rapport with their employees, who are increasingly evolving in their workplace needs.

"At this very moment, Boomers are leaving the workforce and Gen Z is entering the job market. How do Maritime executives successfully navigate this transition?" -Tony Munoz

Watch the full discussion at the video below:

The opinions expressed herein are the author's and not necessarily those of The Maritime Executive.