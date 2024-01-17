Seawork Careers and Training Day Addresses the Marine Skills Shortage

The commercial marine industry needs the next generation of innovators and problem solvers to help shape the future of the world we live in.

The European Commission has identified the need for investment in skills and career development in the Blue Economy, stating, ‘Our coasts and seas have the potential to deliver sustainable growth and jobs in the coming years and contribute towards the Green Deal objectives. This will only be possible if we invest in new blue skills and career development.’

Maritime businesses and organizations offer a wide range of different job opportunities and are always seeking to expand the skills base of existing and future employees.

Seawork is delighted to be working with Maritime UK and the Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) to deliver another exciting careers event on the final day of Seawork, Thursday 13th June 2024.

The dedicated Careers Fair at Seawork 2023 brought students and young people aged between 15 and 19 from schools, colleges, training centers and universities across the UK to see first-hand what a job in the commercial marine industry could look like and to gain valuable insight on the opportunities available.

Over 160 students attended two dedicated Careers events, which took place in Seawork’s Conference Rooms. The students were then encouraged to tour Seawork, speaking to exhibitors, visiting the pontoons, going onboard vessels and following the dedicated Careers Trail.

Seawork also hosts a Maritime Training & Careers Pavilion, sponsored by Jobs in Maritime, which is centrally located within the exhibition halls. There is also a Maritime Training & Careers Trail that signposts visitors to specific exhibitors to explore training, employment and education opportunities in the commercial marine industry.

Testimonials received from Maritime Careers and Training Day 2023

“Great day out – amazing, inspirational talks from students with successful apprenticeships.... One student that attended is now seeking careers support to look at marine engineering apprenticeships.”

Louise Bateman, Progression Mentor, St Vincent College

“It was a fantastically organised event, hooking the students immediately with presentations from individuals in a variety of Marine-related roles. The students then enjoyed independently exploring the exhibition, chatting to a wide range of employers and getting their freebies too! Definitely an event that I hope becomes a staple date in our diary.”

Sallie Connochie, Transition Manager/Careers Lead, Henry Cort Community College

“I thought the day would drag but it flew by really quickly. I found the speakers at the beginning really interesting and the exhibitors were very knowledgeable about their roles. Thank you for an informative day.”

Student, Year 9, Henry Cort Community College

Seawork 2024 - the landmark 25th anniversary edition of Seawork takes place 11-13 June 2024 with Speed@Seawork

Monday 10 June 2024 in Southampton, UK.

To take part in the Seawork Careers Fair or exhibit in the Maritime Training & Careers Pavilion or feature on the Careers Trail, please contact:

Tel: +44 (0)1329 825 335

Email: [email protected]



This article is sponsored by Seawork 2024. Visit www.seawork.com for further information.