Op-Ed: Maritime Education Starts With Local Action

Over 400 years ago, Jamestown was founded, chosen for its deep waters and defensible position—an ideal seaport. Today, our region thrives as a maritime hub, home to commercial, private, and military vessels that benefit from our central location, extensive waterways, and the bounty of the ocean.

The Problem: A Decline in Maritime Workforce

Despite this rich maritime history, our seafaring future faces significant challenges. Fewer young people are entering the maritime industry as high school students and young adults seek careers in other fields. A project manager at a major local shipyard described the situation succinctly: “Attrition at the shipyard is essentially one-for-one.” The average age of a shipyard worker? Fifty-five years old.

The trend isn’t limited to shipyards. Enrollment at the nation’s six maritime academies has dropped dramatically, from 7,350 students in 2017 to 5,918 in 2023—a 20% decline. Unlimited license track graduates fell from 1,086 in 2017 to just 813 in 2023.

This isn’t just a shipyard problem. Licensed mariners serve as the backbone of America’s maritime infrastructure. They pilot vessels through challenging waterways, enforce safety standards with organizations like the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS), and shape maritime policy with the United States Maritime Administration (MARAD). They also provide essential logistical support through entities like Military Sealift Command (MSC). Yet all these roles are now competing for the same shrinking pool of skilled professionals.

At a recent discussion with leaders in the offshore, shipyard, and private maritime sectors at Old Dominion University, one sentiment was clear: “We used to receive skilled mariners, but now we have to train them. After completing our apprenticeship program, many leave for higher-paying industries.” The issue isn’t money—it’s a workforce shortage. Across every facet of the maritime industry, we’re all vying for the same limited number of skilled workers.

The Solution Starts at Home

On a recent walk with my 16-year-old son, we discussed career paths. Living in Hampton Roads, he’s had access to incredible opportunities—learning to sail in the open ocean out of Norfolk, building a wooden boat at Tidewater Wooden Boat Workshop, and studying in Grassfield High School’s Governor’s STEM program.

Reflecting on the region’s maritime potential, I shared with him the opportunities a maritime career offers. A fresh graduate from a maritime academy can start as a Third Assistant Engineer, earning over $100,000 annually. With commitment and a few license upgrades, they could become a Chief Engineer in as little as five years, earning more than $200,000 annually while working a schedule of three months on, three months off. Beyond the financial rewards, the industry fosters leadership, critical thinking, and a deep connection to the natural world.

My son recently applied to—and was accepted by—one of the nation’s maritime academies. While I’m proud of his achievement, I can’t help but wonder: why isn’t this the norm in Virginia?

Why Not Virginia?

Virginia has no maritime academy of its own, nor is it a primary supplier of maritime professionals. This is especially striking given the role of the Port of Virginia, which handles over 65.6 million tons of cargo annually, contributes $56.9 billion in labor income, and directly supports more than 33,000 ship repair and building jobs.

Our region is uniquely positioned to produce the next generation of maritime leaders who will drive American commerce, defense, and the maritime economy. But we need to inspire and guide our youth toward these opportunities.

A Call to Action

We can and must do better. By investing in maritime education and encouraging young talent to explore this vital field, we can secure the legacy of Hampton Roads as a maritime powerhouse. Whether through the creation of a Virginia maritime academy or by expanding access to existing programs, the time to act is now.

To the readers of Hampton Roads: join the ranks of one of America’s most vital and often overlooked industries. Let’s prepare the next generation to lead the ships and ports that have shaped our history—and will shape our future.

Benjamin Miner is a licensed professional mariner with more than 25 years in industry, both at sea and on shore. He has been a resident of Hampton Roads since 2017, where he lives with his wife and son.