In the Know Podcast 67: Morgan Fanberg, CEO of Glosten

Seattle-based naval architecture firm Glosten has a 67-year history of tackling some of the most unusual projects in maritime, and it's made a name for itself in finding creative solutions for unique problems. From its work on the famous research platform FLIP to the SBX-1 radar array to the next generation of floating nuclear power, Glosten is a go-to hub of expertise for projects that require creative thinking and foresight. Those same problem-solving skills make Glosten a sought-after advisor for newbuilds and drydockings, especially in the research vessel sector. While its roots are in the American market, it competes head-to-head with foreign firms and is winning international projects, like its new research vessel design for Saudi institute KAUST.

To learn more about Glosten's history, its projects and its future, The Maritime Executive spoke with CEO Morgan Fanberg, who has been with the company for his entire career. For the full details, listen in below.