IN THE KNOW Podcast 38: Eric R. Dawicki on Creating a USVI Registry

In this episode of InTheKnow, Editor-In-Chief Tony Munoz speaks with Eric R. Dawicki, President of Northeast Maritime Institute - Center for Ocean Policy and Economics, about the possible benefits of creating a United States Virgin Islands Registry. The new registry is part of a broader "Revitalization Plan for U.S. Maritime Trade, Commerce and Strategic Competition."

Listen in as the two discuss the logistics of how a USVI registry could attract new business to smaller ports and withstand the scrutiny from maritime unions.

