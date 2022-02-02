U.S. Maritime Unions Slam Plans for a USVI Ship Registry

File image courtesy Lorie Shaul

All of America's leading maritime unions have joined together to opposed the creation of an open registry in the U.S. Virgin Islands, a U.S. territory in the Caribbean.

If created, the USVI flag would be "the first, and only, international US open ship registry," according to its backers. It would be the fourth U.S.-managed open registry after Liberia, the Marshall Islands and Dominica.

The recently-announced plan would see the USVI set up its own flag, open to vessels of all nations. It would be managed by the family-run company that oversees the flag of Dominica, with headquarters in Massachusetts. The new registry, according to its proponents, would offer higher quality assurance than competitors - higher than the other American-managed registries, which show better performance on the Tokyo MOU PSC quality list. (A spokesperson for the Dominica registry's operator was not available to comment.)

The new registry is part of a broader "Revitalization Plan for U.S. Maritime Trade, Commerce and Strategic Competition" authored by a think tank sharing the registry's business address. The authors suggest that "the Jones Act admirably serves to protect U.S. coastal trade but hinders overseas influence and strategic competitiveness," and that "U.S. laws disincentivize U.S. ownership of vessels and the registering of vessels under the U.S. flag." The solution, they suggest, is the establishment of an additional open-registry flag. The current open-registry flags are unsuitable, according to the authors, because they have "grown too large for true compliance oversight and lack the desire to provide genuine global law enforcement services."

The plan also calls for a new transshipment hub in the Caribbean, with an emphasis on "secure cargo and efficient, sustainable short sea shipping."

The registry's backers suggest that the plan will provide employment opportunities to "U.S. and international merchant mariners," but America's maritime labor unions are skeptical. In a joint statement, the heads of the AMO, MM&P, SIU, SUP, AFL-CIO, MEBA and Marine Firemen's Union said that they oppose the plan "in the strongest possible terms."

“At its core, this proposal, allowing for the operation of vessels with foreign mariners under a United States open registry, is an affront to the American mariners who have always put themselves in harm’s way whenever called upon by our nation," said the unions in a statement. "The establishment and growth of second registries by other industrialized nations has done little more than decimate their national flag fleets to the point that they are no longer able to provide the requisite military security and logistical support to their flag nations."