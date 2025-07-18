China Pushes the Envelope, Rolling Out 17MW Floating Wind Turbine



China’s offshore wind industry continues to push the limits for offshore wind turbines, looking to increase the capacity and durability of its units. In the latest development, it reports completing the development of a prototype, which is the world’s largest direct-drive floating offshore wind turbine.

Developed by China Huaneng Group in partnership with Dongfang Electric, the unit is rated for 17 MW and is being reported as having the highest single-unit capacity and largest rotor diameter. The first prototype was unveiled on July 10. It is being prepared for the next steps, which include demonstration and verification in the waters of Guangdong.

The turbine features an impeller diameter of 262 meters (approximately 860 feet). The rotor sweep area is 53,000 square meters, which they report is equivalent to 7.5 standard football fields. The hub stands about 152 meters (nearly 500 feet) above the water. According to the companies, once operational, the unit will provide 68 million kWh per year, equivalent to the power needed for 40,000 homes.

The design process had to overcome multiple challenges and develop a unit that is strong enough to sustain heavy conditions. They report developing a unique low-speed permanent magnet direct-drive motor to achieve both high capacity and reliability. All the key components, including the large-diameter main shaft bearings, blades, generators, converts, and transformers, were domestically produced.

The unit is reported to be able to withstand ultra-high waves over 24 meters (nearly 80 feet). It can also resist super typhoon conditions up to level 17 (winds of approximately 125 to 135 mph).

The development of floating turbines is critical for China’s continued advancement. It already reportedly has over 40 GW of offshore wind power feeding into its grid. Recently, it reported starting operation of its furthest at sea wind farm located more than 50 miles from shore. The field, which consists of 98 turbines and three substations, will provide 800 MW for operator China Three Gorges Corporation.

Dongfang highlights that it has been in the wind turbine business for 20 years developed both models for onshore and offshore. Its commercial offshore line is currently between 4.5 to 13 MW, with the largest unit commercially introduced in 2022.

The company also recently announced it had begun testing a massive 26 MW unit. It has a hub height of 185 meters (606 feet) and is nearly a third larger than the installed record holder of 18 MW. The turbine blades are approximately 150 meters (nearly 500 feet in length).

As China continues to “push the envelope” for turbine capacity, Sany Renewable Energy reported that it has developed a test rig for turbines of up to 35 MW. A new entrant into the offshore sector, it won its first orders this spring to expand from onshore installations and reports it has already tested its 15 MW units. The company is also moving into the international market, reporting in November 2024, it had signed wind turbine sales contracts totaling 1,324 MW with three subsidiaries of India’s JSW Group, along with an additional 300 MW contract with the Indian subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries.

