In the Know 71: Joseph Morris, CEO and Port Director of Port Everglades

Port Everglades is one of the biggest cargo and cruise ports in Florida, and it is growing by leaps and bounds. Supported by large-scale infrastructure investments in boxship capacity, as well as continuous improvements in harbor traffic flow, the port's team secured double-digit volume growth in the last year alone. This year it's on track to secure another 15 percent gain, and it's experiencing rapid growth in cruise passenger traffic too.

To find out more, Maritime Executive's founder and editor-in-chief Tony Munoz spoke with longtime ports executive Joseph Morris, who took over as CEO and port director at Port Everglades last year. For the details, listen in below.