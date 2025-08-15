The Maritime Executive's Annual Ship Management Edition is Available Online

(Article originally published in July/Aug 2025 edition.)

PANAMA RISING

Panama is much in the news these days as the ownership battle between U.S. and Chinese interests over the key Panama Canal ports of Balboa and Cristobal drags on and Trump has threatened to fine Chinese ships transiting the Canal and calling on U.S. ports.

But the big story for us is the makeover taking place at the Panama Ship Registry, the world's largest by number of vessels. New General Director Ramón Franco is, to use his own words, "reinventing" the agency, purging it of old and disreputable vessels and focusing on "quality over quantity."

His goal? Make Panama the best registry in terms of excellence and return it to the Paris MOU's White List. The transformation, still ongoing, has been a huge success so far, and you can read all about it in this edition's Case Study and Executive Interview.

Our annual Training & Education edition features a number of key articles, notably News Editor Paul Benecki's survey of global maritime training centers titled "Leading the Way," which is exactly what educational institutions are supposed to do.

Sean Hogue and Chad Fuhrmann analyze the related topics of maritime software and artificial intelligence in their articles, "Charting the Course" and "Digital Sea Change," while futurist Sean Holt takes a hard look at ammonia as a viable alternative fuel in "Ambition Meets Reality."

Senior Editor Jack O'Connell got to interview Kathy Metcalf for his Executive Achievement column, and what a treat that was! Kathy recently stepped down as the long-time President & CEO of the Chamber of Shipping of America but, fortunately for all of us, remains as President Emeritus. A trailblazer in every sense of the word, Kathy has paved the way for women in a man's world for the last 51 years and is a great example for the next generation. You won't want to miss this one.

Jack also gives his "halftime" thoughts on the market at the midway point of the year in his Upgrades & Downgrades column, "Up, Up & Away!" (I guess we know which way he thinks the wind is blowing.)

Meanwhile, all-star columnists Erik Kravets and Allen Brooks were busy doing what they do best - getting to the bottom of things. In "The Sanctions Game," Erik provides a brilliant analysis of how Turkey acts as a legal conduit for Russian oil and everything else Russian while Allen, in "Maritime Revival?," uses the latest numbers from UNCTAD on the global shipbuilding industry to demonstrate the pressing need for renewal in U.S. maritime. And he sees encouraging signs.

Associate Editor Allan Jordan does the honors for our Ship Management feature, discussing its "Evolving Role" in a fast-changing maritime world and checking in on most of the world's major players. In "Open for Business, Pat Zeitler makes a compelling case for a new U.S. open registry based out of the Virgin Islands, and ports columnist Tom Peters offers his usual fine review – this time, of breakbulk ports - in "Bulking Up."

Rounding out this jam-packed edition is a fine essay by Paul Benecki on the rising state of U.S. maritime and the importance of the Jones Act workboat industry. Titled "Maritime's Moment in the Sun," it's a preview of the upcoming International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans in December and focuses on the SHIPS for America Act and other encouraging developments. Take a look - you won't be disappointed!

So that about does it for now. We hope you had a relaxing and enjoyable summer, and we thank you for your continued readership and support. See you around the dock! -- MarEx

Tony Munoz is the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Maritime Executive.

To read the latest edition of the magazine, go to The Maritime Executive July/August Ship Management Report. To subscribe to the magazine, please go to https://www.maritime-executive.com/subscribe.