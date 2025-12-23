China to Develop New Port in Kuwait for Regional and Global Trade



Kuwait and China formalized a new agreement, building on their cooperation and which aims to complete the development of a new port in northern Kuwait. Known as the Mina Mubarak Al-Kabeer port, it is a key part of Kuwait’s Vision 2035 project and China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Plans have been discussed for the new port as part of Kuwait’s economic diversification project aimed at moving the country’s economy away from its total dependence on oil. In 2023, China signed a series of Memorandums of Understanding to aid Kuwait with major infrastructure projects, including the new port.

On December 22, the Ministry of Public Works signed the contracts for the engineering, supply, and construction with China Communications Construction Company (CCCC). The project calls for the development of the port in a project that is estimated to cost approximately $4 billion.

Few details were provided on the plan other than its role in the future economy. They said it would be focused on manufacturing and light industry and would emerge as a new center for regional and international trade. Kuwaiti officials highlight the historic assets, mutual political respect, and the intersection of confidence and interests between the two countries.

CCCC highlights that it will be its first Middle East port project partially built to Chinese standards. They said it would incorporate the company’s expertise and technology.

Kuwaiti officials asserted that the project has progressed with the first phase as much as 50 percent completed. It is to have four berths and is expected to be operational by 2026. They said the modern port will streamline cargo handling and improve supply chain efficiency as a regional hub. The port will also be linked to the Gulf Railway project.

According to media reports, when the port is completed, its area will have increased tenfold. It is to encompass approximately 116 million square meters.

The location on Bubiya Island is in northern Kuwait near the Iraqi border. The project is expected to spur a new regional competition as many of the countries vie for an increased role in regional trade.

