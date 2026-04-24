The Maritime Executive's Annual Energy Edition is Now Available Online

(Article originally published in Mar/Apr 2026 edition.)

“Strait Outa Compton"

That's the witty title of View From the E.U. columnist Erik Kravets' tongue-in-cheek comparison of N.W.A's hip-hop hit from 1988 and Iran's current strategy in the Gulf. But it's not all tongue-in-cheek, as you'll find out. Give it a read. You won't be disappointed.

The war in Iran is, understandably, the subject of several articles in this, our annual "Energy Exploration & Production" edition. Allen Brooks, Eye on Energy columnist, uses it as backdrop for why the U.S. desperately needs a large ocean-going fleet of its own in his compelling article, "National Security Requires Energy Security.”

Retired Brigadier Jonathan Campbell-James follows up with his vision of "The Shape of Things to Come" in Iran - and throughout the entire Gulf region - once the war ends, and Senior Editor Jack O'Connell shows how oil and gas companies are profiting at the expense of everyone else in his “Spoils of War.”

Jack also profiles Alexander Gumbs, CEO of the Port St. Maarten Group, for his Executive Achievement feature. Gumbs is doing a great job running the port frequently voted the #1 Cruise Port in the Caribbean.

Our cover story showcases the dynamic President & CEO of ClassNK, Hayato Suga. Suga is a "big picture" guy, and he's constantly looking for and anticipating what comes next. He also has an uncanny ability to bring out the best in his people, and the results are evident in ClassNK's expanded international presence and growing range of services.

Read all about it in this edition's Case Study and Executive Interview.

News Editor Paul Benecki gives us a comprehensive overview of the offshore energy business in "Search for Safety," analyzing the impact of the Iran conflict and how workboat and rig companies could potentially benefit. He also gives us a glimpse of "robots at work" on offshore rigs and the growing impact of Al on the sector. Great stuff.

You won't find writing like this anywhere else!

Singapore-based columnist Sean Holt tackles the tangled topic of onboard carbon capture and storage (OCCS) in "Ship-Ready," arguing that the shipboard systems are ready but the challenge lies ashore. What do you ultimately do with it?

In "Smart Lubrication," Chad Fuhrmann examines the growing role of lubes and additives and how AI is involved in the overall health of a ship, while Pat Zeitler takes the idea a step further by comparing a ship to the human body in his "Biology of a Ship.” (Hint: It's really about pumps and valves.)

Rounding out this edition are Sean Hogue's cleverly titled article, "Beyond the Paint,” and Tom Peters' column on energy ports, "Going Green." Sean tells us all we need to know about antifouling coating systems and how they contribute to the environment, while Tom focuses on the many investments in green energy projects being made by traditional fossil fuel ports.

It's all there for your readership and enjoyment, and hopefully you'll learn a thing or two in the process. I certainly did.

Till next time! – MarEx

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Tony Munoz is the Founder, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of The Maritime Executive.

To read the latest edition of the magazine, go to The Maritime Executive March/April 2026 Energy Exploration and Production edition. To subscribe to the magazine, please go to https://www.maritime-executive.com/subscribe.

