Product Tanker Catches Fire Anchored Off Bangladesh



The Bangladesh Coast Guard reports it was working to control a fire that was burning on a product tanker anchored off Chittagong. The fire was reported at 0725, coming on the holiday of Eid al-Adha, one of the holy days of the Islamic calendar, coinciding with the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

The tanker Meghna Trader (13,000 dwt) was built in 2007 and is owned by Meghna Group of Industries (MGI), one of the largest conglomerates in Bangladesh. The ship is part of a fleet operated by Meghna Edible Oils Refinery, a major industrial facility and producer of edible vegetable oils, including soybean, sunflower, and mustard oils.

The ship had been at anchor for the past 10 days after arriving from Indonesia. The fire teams reported they were able to rescue 22 crewmembers without injury.

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Coast Guard and rescue teams were reported to be working tirelessly on fire control and extinguishing the fire. Images showed fireboats spraying down the vessel. The Coast Guard vessel Shyamol Bagla and a Coast Guard tug, Promatta, responded. In addition, two high-speed boats from the fire departments and shore teams were also assisting.

In just under three hours, the Coast Guard reported the external portion of the fire had been extinguished. However, the fire was continuing to burn on the interior of the ship, and they were continuing efforts to extinguish the fire.

